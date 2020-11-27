Temperatures in lower 20s heading to North Carolina, with snow forecast in mountains

The coldest temperatures of the season will hit North Carolina early next week, with lows dipping near 20 in most areas and a likelihood of snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold will arrive Saturday night and usher in heavy rain starting late Sunday, forecasters say. Much of the state has a 90% chance of rain and it will be “excessive” at times along the Blue Ridge Escarpment, the NWS reports.

As the front passes, nighttime temperatures will fall into the 20s as far east as Raleigh and coastal communities will be near freezing overnight, forecasters say.

The unsettled weather is due to “a vigorous upper low” destined to cross both Carolinas early next week, the NWS says. A “prolonged northwest flow snow” is expected late Monday into Tuesday, with some accumulation expected.

“Looks like elevations over 3500 ft will be in line for the transition to a wintry mix and eventually all snow before the upper low pushes too far north and shifts the wind direction .... which would diminish snowfall amounts,” the NWS reported Friday.

“A wind advisory could be in store to go along with potential winter weather advisories over the higher terrain Monday night through Tuesday.”

Forecasters have not predicted how much snow might accumulate, but it will likely “be good for ski resorts.”

Nighttime lows in the Asheville area will fall to 24 degrees Monday, 21 degrees Tuesday and 26 Wednesday, forecasters say.

Meanwhile, nighttime lows from Charlotte into the Triangle will be around 28 degrees Tuesday and 30 on Wednesday, the NWS says.