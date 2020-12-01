NC Republican Mark Walker announces he’ll run for Senate in 2022

Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, who did not seek reelection in 2020, announced Tuesday that he is running for U.S. Senate in 2022.

The move had been expected after Walker’s Greensboro-area House district was redrawn by state lawmakers into a Democratic-leaning seat in late 2019.

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican from Winston-Salem, announced he is not running for a fourth term in 2022, creating a rare open seat. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis won a second term in November, defeating Democrat Cal Cunningham.

Walker, 51, released a video announcing his campaign for Senate and has created a website.

“We have been overwhelmingly blown away as far as the people that have reached out to us, whether in D.C. or throughout North Carolina,” Walker told The News & Observer on Nov. 19 about a potential Senate bid. “That’s kind of put us in a place to process all the different options as far as what’s next.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Walker, a former Baptist pastor, is the first Republican to formally announce a bid for the seat.

But it is expected to draw a crowd. Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, is considering a bid. Lara Trump grew up in Wilmington and attended N.C. State.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who represented far-western North Carolina in the U.S. House, said he has had discussions with Lara Trump and several sitting House members from North Carolina about the seat. Meadows said he is not running for the Senate in 2022.

Walker’s video features civil rights leader Clarence Henderson and former Alabama Gov. Mike Huckabee.

In 2019, when he opted not to run for reelection, Walker met with President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and then-White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. After the meeting, Walker — who at one time was considering a run against Tillis in 2020 — told McClatchy: “I got a lot of strong support to start moving toward U.S. Senate in 2022.”

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Walker said then that Trump backed his bid.

“Am I grateful that the president says, ‘You’re our guy in U.S. Senate 2022?’ Of course, I am,” Walker said at the time.

Walker is finishing his third term in the U.S. House. Walker served as the chairman of the Republican Study Committee earlier in his tenure and was a member of Republican leadership in his final term.

Democrat Erica Smith, a state senator who lost in the primary to Cunningham in 2020, is running in 2022.

Democrat Kathy Manning won Walker’s seat in the 6th Congressional District in November. She will take office in January.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Domecast politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Megaphone, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.