‘No corners were cut.’ Cohen shares COVID-19 vaccine plan for NC as cases spike

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services, said Thursday that COVID-19 vaccines could arrive as soon as mid-December for high-priority health care workers, but it will take several months to build up enough supply for the rest of the population.

Cohen said North Carolina will likely receive the vaccine developed by Pfizer once it receives approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but not all hospitals will receive any of the initial 85,000 samples.

She stressed that the vaccines now being tested were developed by “career scientists” rather than political appointees, and that significant percentages of non-white patients took part in clinical trials.

“Corners were not cut,” Cohen said.

The update from the state Department of Health and Human Services comes as North Carolina shattered its record for reported COVID-19 cases, adding 5,637 new cases in a day.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Today we hit another devastating milestone,” Cohen said. “This is alarming. ... I am very worried.”

The old record of 4,514 was just over a week old, and state health officials have long warned of a surge after Thanksgiving.

North Carolina continues to reach new heights for hospitalized patients, now at 2,101 statewide. That number has now broken the state record six days in a row.

Cohen stressed that contact tracing, once a key tool for preventing the virus, is ineffective with it spreading so quickly.

“You need to take precautions as if everyone around you has it,” she said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

As cases increase, the Triangle is seeing businesses cited for violating Gov. Roy Cooper’s mandates on crowd sizes and masks.

Earlier this week, The Rose Bar on East Millbrook Road was cited for exceeding crowd limits after three people were shot there during a live dance event Sunday night.

On Wednesday, Wendell Police cited the Wendell General Store for posting a sign encouraging customers not to wear masks inside.

Meanwhile, the Franklin County town of Youngsville plans to hold its Christmas parade Saturday, expecting up to 300 people, despite warnings from the health department about the chances for widespread COVID-19 infection.