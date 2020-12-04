‘Devastating milestone’ repeats. NC has 5,000+ new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in row.

North Carolina reported an additional 5,303 COVID-19 cases Friday, the second day in a row that the state has surpassed 5,000 new daily cases.

There have now been 382,534 cases in the state since the pandemic began in March.

North Carolina shattered its previous record by over 1,000 Thursday when it reported 5,637 additional COVID-19 cases. The state set its previous record Nov. 22, when the Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,514 cases in one day.

“Today we hit another devastating milestone,” DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a news conference Thursday. “This is alarming. ... I am very worried.”

The state reported that 2,157 people are currently hospitalized, an increase of 56 from yesterday.

The positive test rate has continued to climb, too. DHHS reports that 11.2% of tests were positive on Wednesday, the most recent date data is available. The rate reached 10% over the weekend and has remained above that number since. Last week, it hovered between 7 and 9%.

The state reported 5,467 deaths, an additional 57 from Thursday.

Cohen said the numbers reflect the spread of coronavirus over Thanksgiving, as people gathered more.

“You need to take precautions as if everyone around you has it,” Cohen said at the news conference.

Vaccine plan

COVID-19 vaccines could arrive as soon as mid-December for high-priority health care workers, Cohen said. North Carolina will likely receive the vaccine developed by Pfizer once it receives approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

It will take several months to build up enough supply for the rest of the population, Cohen said.

The first round of vaccines will go to health care workers and staff who work with COVID-19 patients. The second will go to people who work in long-term care facilities. By early next year, health officials say there may be enough vaccines to begin vaccinating adults with two or more high-risk conditions.