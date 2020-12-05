‘The Good Lord’s in control’: Hundreds attend NC Christmas parade despite COVID warning

This is a developing story. Please return for a fuller report and video from today’s event.

The town’s defiant Christmas parade began with whooping police sirens, and state Rep. Lisa Stone Barnes waving to the crowd from the back of a red convertible, wearing gloves but no mask.

Behind her, a float carried well-wishers from Wellspring Church, who covered their faces but tossed handfuls of candy to the children on the sidewalk.

A truck bearing a Trump flag blew its horn. Unmasked carolers strolled past, singing “Angels We Have Heard on High,” and strumming a guitar. And for 22 minutes, roughly 500 people cheered.

“I’m taking the risk,” said Lindsey Newton, a pre-K teacher who lives along the parade route, and who also wore a mask. “It’s tradition. If I could go to every person and say ‘Put your mask on,’ I’d probably get hit in the face. All I can say is the Good Lord’s in control.”

A man holds a sign that says “God is sovereign NOT Gov. Cooper,” during a Christmas parade in Youngsville, NC, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com

Youngsville stood alone in the Triangle area and much of the state, declining to cancel its parade against strong urgings from the Franklin County Health Department.

Among the crowd, perhaps half the parade-watchers wore masks, and roughly that many followed safety precautions from the floats.

While some kept to tight family clusters and warned of invading bubble space, just as many did not.

As the parade rolled down NC 96 at 10:15 a.m., 16 out of 60 people wore masks while standing in the parking lot at Burnt Barrel craft beer and wine.