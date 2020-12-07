2-year-old child dies after being struck by parent’s car

A 2-year-old child died in North Carolina after a parent accidentally struck the toddler with a car in the family's yard.

The child was run over in the family's driveway Sunday near the town of Angier and taken to a hospital in Raleigh, where they died, news outlets reported.

There were no signs of intoxication or impairment, Johnston County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Caldwell said. “Nothing appears criminal,” he told WNCN-TV. No charges are expected to be filed, The News & Observer reported.