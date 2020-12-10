NC adds another 5,500 coronavirus cases as health officials cite ‘worrisome’ trend

North Carolina added more than 5,500 coronavirus cases to its running caseload Thursday, a number state health officials called “worrisome” as holiday gatherings loom.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 416,083 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, up 5,556 from Wednesday’s total.

Hospital cases remained historically high Thursday, with 2,444 patients statewide.

At her Thursday news conference, DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen reminded the state that hospital figures are a “lagging indicator,” meaning they look at data from the past. She worried where the state’s hospital capacity will head in two to three weeks if case spikes continue.

“We are on a dangerous course,” Cohen said. “Hospitals are feeling the strain, and this is really worrisome.”

Hospital staffing a big concern

Cohen said the state has backup hospital space available in Hamlet outside Rockingham. Empty intensive-care beds dipped to 396 statewide, according to DHHS.

But staffing is the greater concerned as more health care workers contract the virus or become exposed, requiring them to stay home.

The caseload has reached record levels in recent days, adding 6,495 on Wednesday. The state’s death toll from COVID-19 grew to 5,714, up 53 reported deaths on Thursday.

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests has long been one of the key indicators in measuring the pandemic’s spread. That figure dropped 10.5% Thursday, down more than a percentage point but still more than twice the 5% rate being sought.

‘Keep it small and keep it outdoors’

Cohen said she had a “tough ask” as December holidays approach:

“Please, please avoid traveling and gathering this holiday season,” she said, adding masks should be worn all the time and social distance constantly maintained.

For families that do gather, Cohen reminded, “Keep it small and keep it outdoors.”

The bulk of the DHHS secretary’s message Thursday focused on the COVID-19 vaccines, the first batch of which could be coming to the state within a few days.

The updated numbers from DHHS come as Elon University has released a new poll showing only 40% of North Carolinians say they will receive a COVID-19 vaccine.