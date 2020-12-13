With vaccine on its way, NC reports another day of more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases

North Carolina reported 6,819 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the second-highest total since the pandemic began, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

That brought the daily average of new cases over the last week to a record-high 5,944.

North Carolina reached 6,000 new cases for the first time last Saturday. By Friday, the state had crested 7,500 new cases, causing Dr. Mandy Cohen, the DHHS secretary, to send a statement calling the new levels “staggering and alarming,” with the impacts from Thanksgiving gatherings beginning to show up in daily numbers.

On Friday, 11.6% of COVID-19 tests in North Carolina came back positive, per DHHS. Friday is the last day for which data is available.

North Carolina is now reporting an average 11.1% positivity rate over the past seven days. Health officials try to keep the rate of positive tests below 5% — a benchmark North Carolina last reached on Sept. 24.

Across the state, 2,520 people were hospitalized with the virus, according to data reported by 95% of hospitals. That’s the second-highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations during the pandemic, topped only by Saturday’s reported number.

There are 606 adults with COVID-19 being treated in intensive care units, according to DHHS. On Dec. 2, the state’s hospitals reported having more than 500 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units for the first time.

Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for a month, reaching new highs on each of the 10 days before Sunday.

North Carolina also reported 27 new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, bringing the virus’ total toll to 5,823 residents.

The promise of a vaccine is drawing nearer, though, with The Associated Press reporting that shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning, just days after receiving an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

In North Carolina, public health officials have said the 85,800 doses that are expected this week will go to health care workers at about half of the state’s hospitals. During a briefing last week, The News & Observer reported that Cohen said it could be spring before the COVID-19 vaccine is available to the general public.