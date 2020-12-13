Vigils to be held for slain Mount Holly police officer

Vigils are scheduled for a Mount Holly police officer who was fatally shot while responding to a call.

Officer Tyler Herndon was to turn 26 years old on Sunday.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the town of Mount Holly is lit in blue, all as a tribute to Herndon. Several businesses in downtown Mount Holly have blue lighting in their storefronts.

A candlelight vigil will take place 5:30 p.m. at the Mount Holly Municipal Complex. Another vigil has been set for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Kings Mountain Amphitheater.

Herndon was shot while responding to a breaking and entering call at around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

When officers encountered the suspect, several shots were fired. Herndon was struck by a bullet and taken to a hospital where he later died. Joshua Tyler Funk has been charged with murder.