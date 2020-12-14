Astronaut from NC will lead 6-month SpaceX mission in 2021

North Carolina will figure prominently in a NASA-SpaceX mission next fall.

Dr. Tom Marshburn, a native of Statesville and a graduate of Davidson College, will serve as pilot for the commercial mission to the International Space Station, the agency announced Monday. The six-month mission will be his third to ISS, with his last trip ending in 2013.

Marshburn, 60, graduated from Davidson in 1982 with a degree in physics. He also earned a master’s degree in engineering physics from the University of Virginia and earned a Doctorate of Medicine from Wake Forest University.

Before becoming an astronaut in 2004, Marshburn served as a physician in Toledo, Ohio, Seattle, Houston and Boston, according to a NASA news release.

Marshburn joined NASA as a flight surgeon in 1994, according to his NASA profile. He served as flight surgeon at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and later became medical operations lead for the International Space Station.

He also previously served on the space shuttle Endeavour crew in July 2009.

Marshburn will be joined by NASA astronaut Raja Chari, and German astronaut Matthias Maurer. A fourth crew member will be named at a later date. Marshburn’s team will have a slight overlap with another crew of astronauts that is expected to launch in the spring.

He’s the second astronaut with North Carolina ties to head to the International Space Station. Astronaut Christina Koch, who grew up in Jacksonville and earned several degrees from N.C. State, spent 328 days at the International Space Station before returning to Earth in February. In doing so, she broke the record for longest continuous spaceflight by a woman.

Last week, NASA named her as one of 18 astronauts to train for the Artemis missions, The News & Observer reported. NASA hopes to send humans back to the moon by 2024.

