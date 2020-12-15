Family, friends to gather at funeral of NC jail officer killed on I-85 in Charlotte

Funeral plans have been announced for a 25-year-old Rowan County jail officer who died several days after a hit-and-run dump truck driver sideswiped her deputy’s car on Interstate 85 in Charlotte.

Kara Mariah Alsup died Saturday at Carolinas Medical Center from injuries suffered in the Dec. 9 wreck on southbound I-85, Rowan County sheriff’s Capt. Greg Hannold said.

Alsup was returning home just before 7 a.m. when the dump truck hit her. She pulled off I-85 near the Brookshire Freeway exit to report the crash, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

A pickup truck then hit Alsup, WBTV reported, citing the State Highway Patrol.

Troopers charged the pickup truck driver with reckless driving and failure to reduce speed, according to the station.

At 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, a visitation is scheduled at Powlas Staton funeral home in Rockwell for friends and family. A 2 p.m. funeral will immediately follow the visitation, also at the funeral home.

Rowan County jail staff have placed a patrol car on Liberty Street in Salisbury, near an entrance to the jail, where memorials can be placed in remembrance of Alsup.