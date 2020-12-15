Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

North Carolina

Family, friends to gather at funeral of NC jail officer killed on I-85 in Charlotte

Funeral plans have been announced for a 25-year-old Rowan County jail officer who died several days after a hit-and-run dump truck driver sideswiped her deputy’s car on Interstate 85 in Charlotte.

Kara Mariah Alsup died Saturday at Carolinas Medical Center from injuries suffered in the Dec. 9 wreck on southbound I-85, Rowan County sheriff’s Capt. Greg Hannold said.

Alsup was returning home just before 7 a.m. when the dump truck hit her. She pulled off I-85 near the Brookshire Freeway exit to report the crash, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

A pickup truck then hit Alsup, WBTV reported, citing the State Highway Patrol.

Troopers charged the pickup truck driver with reckless driving and failure to reduce speed, according to the station.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, a visitation is scheduled at Powlas Staton funeral home in Rockwell for friends and family. A 2 p.m. funeral will immediately follow the visitation, also at the funeral home.

Rowan County jail staff have placed a patrol car on Liberty Street in Salisbury, near an entrance to the jail, where memorials can be placed in remembrance of Alsup.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1989 covering the people, municipalities and major news events of the region, and was a news bureau editor for the paper. He currently reports on breaking news.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

North Carolina

Two charged in shooting death of bouncer at N Carolina club

December 15, 2020 12:41 PM

Business

Judge agrees to speed up challenge against planned casino

December 15, 2020 10:52 AM

Business

Windfarm off Outer Banks expected to create nearly 200 jobs

December 15, 2020 8:32 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service