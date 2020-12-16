Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

North Carolina

Airbnb suspends 21 Triangle listings for breaking company’s party rules during COVID

Airbnb has suspended 21 Triangle area listings for violating party guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In announcing the crackdown Wednesday, the company cited its global party policy enacted in August.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state, it’s more important than ever that we all do our part to reduce the number of parties and large gatherings that could spread the virus,” said Viviana Jordan, North Carolina public policy manager for Airbnb, in a news release.

Airbnb said it received complaints of partying at the suspended locations, which represent a minority of its hosts. It declined to say where the suspended listings are located.

The state has banned large gatherings for the past several months. Gov. Roy Cooper has limited indoor gatherings to 10 people since early November. Outdoor gatherings have been limited to 50 since early October.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Listen to our daily briefing:

Follow more of our reporting on
See all stories
Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms covers housing and gentrification in the Triangle for the News & Observer through Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in newsrooms across the country to report on under-covered issues. Before joining the News & Observer, Ben covered long-term hurricane recovery in eastern North Carolina for Carnegie-Knight News21 and education in Iredell County for the Statesville Record & Landmark. He is a 2019 alum of Appalachian State University.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

News

High Point Furniture Market moves April show due to pandemic

December 16, 2020 10:42 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service