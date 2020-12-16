Airbnb suspends 21 Triangle listings for breaking company’s party rules during COVID

Airbnb has suspended 21 Triangle area listings for violating party guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In announcing the crackdown Wednesday, the company cited its global party policy enacted in August.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state, it’s more important than ever that we all do our part to reduce the number of parties and large gatherings that could spread the virus,” said Viviana Jordan, North Carolina public policy manager for Airbnb, in a news release.

Airbnb said it received complaints of partying at the suspended locations, which represent a minority of its hosts. It declined to say where the suspended listings are located.

The state has banned large gatherings for the past several months. Gov. Roy Cooper has limited indoor gatherings to 10 people since early November. Outdoor gatherings have been limited to 50 since early October.

