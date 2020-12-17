Biden plans to pick NC’s Michael Regan to lead EPA

President-elect Joe Biden has picked North Carolina environmental official Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, two sources familiar with the transition’s thinking told McClatchy on Thursday.

Regan, who has served as Secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality in North Carolina for nearly four years, must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Regan, 44, worked for the EPA for eight years in the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations before working for the Environmental Defense Fund. He joined Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration at the beginning of 2017.

Regan is a Goldsboro native who earned his undergraduate degree at North Carolina A&T and a master’s at George Washington University.

“He’s an incredibly talented young man,” said James Johnson, the chairman of DEQ’s Environmental Justice and Equity Board, which Regan created in 2018. “He understands and respects the science behind climate change. He’s a courageous listener, not just to things he believes. He listens in a balanced way and it enables him to make informed decisions. He’s not listening just to refute, he’s listening to learn and understand alternative perspectives.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Biden has prized diversity and history in making his Cabinet selection. Regan would be the first Black man to lead the EPA, which was founded in the 1970s.

“They’re experts in policy, leaders tested by crises, and by the end of this process, this cabinet will be the most representative of any cabinet in American history,” Biden said Wednesday when introducing Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for Transportation Secretary. “We’ll have more people of color than any cabinet ever, we’ll have more women than any cabinet ever. We’ll have a cabinet of barrier breakers, a cabinet of firsts.”

One source familiar with the transition’s thinking said that Regan was chosen in part due his work holding polluters accountable, citing his leadership reaching the largest coal-ash clean-up settlement in U.S. history with Duke Energy.

His record on environmental justice, including his creation of the state’s Environmental Justice and Equity Board, also helped secure him the role.

Regan personally experienced environmental injustice growing up with asthma in eastern North Carolina, experiencing toxic pollution, agricultural waste and environmental destruction being concentrated near communities of color and low-income communities, the source said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Regan lives in Raleigh with his wife and son.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Domecast politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Megaphone, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.