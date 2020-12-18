NC adds more than 8,400 COVID cases, a new record. Hospitalizations also hit new high.

North Carolina added more than 8,400 cases to its coronavirus total Friday, a record for the pandemic’s daily toll.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 466,104 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 8,444 from Thursday’s total.

North Carolina also reached a new high for hospitalized patients, as 2,824 are reported in beds statewide. The new number adds 20 patients over Thursday’s total.

“I am very worried for our state,” DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said in a Friday news release. “Everyone must act right now to protect each other. Do not wait until it’s you or your loved one sick with COVID-19 to wear a mask, wait apart from others and wash your hands often. Do not wait until it’s you or your loved one alone in a hospital bed. Do not wait until you’ve lost a loved one to this pandemic. Take personal responsibility for you, your loved ones and your community now.”

Positive test rate drops

The death count for COVID-19 statewide hit 6,125, DHHS reported, adding another 60 reported fatalities Friday. Of those dead, 96% were older than 50, with the age group above 75 making up more than half.

Despite the record case count — the previous high mark was 7,540 — the state saw its percentage of positive test results decline. DHHS reported positive tests at 10.5% positive, falling more than a percentage point from Thursday’s rate but still more than twice the 5% state health officials are seeking.

The updated total comes as Wake County schools report 128 new coronavirus cases in the past week, a record for the system. The 83 affected schools include the county’s first cluster at Lynn Road Elementary in Raleigh.

Over the last week, North Carolina has repeatedly exceeded its highest numbers for daily case count and hospitalizations. Gov. Roy Cooper has warned that the Centers for Disease Control advises against holiday travel.

Vaccinations begin in NC

News of new COVID-19 case levels also comes as the state has started to vaccinate front-line health care workers.

This vaccine is a testament to the researchers and scientists who’ve worked hard preparing for this moment,” Cooper said in a Friday tweet. “It’s a great relief to see health care workers on the front lines of this pandemic get this extra layer of protection in the fight against COVID-19.”

Hospital beds remain available statewide, though health officials warn that high case numbers will make the number of available beds dwindle. DHHS reported 416 intensive-care beds empty on Friday, down nine from Thursday’s total.

DHHS reports more than 300 no-cost COVID-19 testing sites will be working in the coming weeks.

