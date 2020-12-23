Concord man wins $1 million in North Carolina lottery in time for holiday shopping

A Concord man made a quick trip to the store and ended up with a $1 million lottery win just days before Christmas, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Mark Hatley bought his Mega Millions ticket for the Dec. 15 drawing at the Carolina Fast Mart on N.C. 49 North in Concord, lottery officials said in a release.

Hatley claimed his money Tuesday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. It came to $707,501 after federal and state taxes were taken out. He did not reveal what he intended to do with the money.

Hatley’s $2 ticket beat odds of 1 in 12.6 million by matching all five numbers, according to the lottery’s website.

“His win became the third time in three weeks, and the second Tuesday in a row, that a ticket in North Carolina won a $1 million prize in the game,” lottery officials said.

Hatley didn’t win the overall jackpot, which “stands at $330 million as an annuity prize, or $252.8 million cash.” The odds of a jackpot win are 1 in 302.5 million, officials say.

Mega Millions promises “life-changing jackpots,” including chances to multiply prizes by two times to five times.