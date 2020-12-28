Rock Hill Herald Logo
The number of COVID hospitalizations in NC has doubled in 6 weeks as new high reported

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina reached a new high Monday, according to data reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 3,192 people hospitalized with the virus, with 96% of hospitals reporting data, according to the state health department.

At the same time, the number of people being treated in intensive care units with COVID-19 has also hit a new high, with 733 patients.

North Carolina’s COVID-19 situation has rapidly worsened since early November as more people head indoors and cases are diagnosed after the Thanksgiving holiday. Health officials have expressed concerns that the number of cases will continue to surge into January following Christmas and New Year’s.

For instance, the number of adults in intensive care with the virus has doubled since Nov. 16 — exactly six weeks. Hospitalizations have doubled over the last 38 days, a shorter period.

North Carolina reported 3,888 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the daily average of new cases over the past week to 6,921 cases.

North Carolina surpassed 500,000 cases on Saturday. There have been 520,716 cases since the first North Carolina case was reported in March.

The state also reported 12 people who died with COVID-19, bringing the total toll of the pandemic to 6,561 North Carolinians.

