How NC’s members of Congress voted on $2,000 stimulus checks

Americans might yet get $2,000 stimulus checks during the coronavirus pandemic.

A bill proposing that amount has passed the U.S. House and is now in the Senate.

The checks, for those who qualify, would be an increase from the $600 in Congress’s latest COVID-19 relief package. President Donald Trump had demanded the amount be increased to $2,000 before he eventually signed the bill with the lower amount.

The new $2,000 checks proposal is called the CASH Act, which stands for ‘’Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help.” The bill passed 275-134 in the House, with 21 representatives not voting.

North Carolina’s votes in the House fell along party lines, despite the Republican president’s support for bigger checks. Supporters were overwhelmingly Democrats, with 231 votes compared to 44 Republican votes.

Here’s how North Carolina members of the House voted for the $2,000 checks:

Yes votes

These representatives voted yes:

▪ U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, Democrat

▪ U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, Democrat

▪ U.S. Rep. David Price, Democrat

No votes

These representatives voted no:

▪ U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, Republican

▪ U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, Republican

▪ U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, Republican

▪ U.S. Rep. George Holding, Republican

▪ U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, Republican

▪ U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, Republican

▪ U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, Republican

▪ U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, Republican

Did not vote

One member of North Carolina’s House delegation did not vote.

▪ U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, Republican

