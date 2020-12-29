Hospital cases for COVID-19 reach historic high for third-straight day in NC

The number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus reached a record high across North Carolina for the third-straight day Tuesday as the pandemic continued its holiday surge.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,337 people hospitalized statewide, up 145 from Monday.

Only a month ago, a few days after Thanksgiving, that total stood at 1,826 — roughly half its current point. Health officials statewide and across the nation have repeatedly warned residents not to travel or gather during the holidays, a fear that lingers as hospital beds fill.

The updated North Carolina totals come as two Johnston County hospitals in Smithfield and Clayton report reaching capacity or coming near it since the week after Thanksgiving — a consequence of handling the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Numbers continue to roll in at levels far higher than DHHS is seeking. The agency listed 524,279 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, up 3,563 from Monday’s total.

The death toll from the virus hit 6,574 Tuesday, up 13 fatalities from Monday, DHHS reported.

Testing continues to ramp up across the state, passing 6.8 million total. DHHS has long sought a positive test rate at 5% or below, which North Carolina last saw in September.

While the rate hovered near there for much of the fall, it has risen twice that high since the days after Thanksgiving. As of Tuesday, it was 13.5% statewide.

Meanwhile, DHHS has partnered with N.C. Central University’s Center for COVID-19 Related Disparities to make sure information about the virus reaches underserved communities. The goal is helping everyone statewide make informed decisions about vaccines now becoming available.

“As the pandemic continues to disproportionately affect historically marginalized communities, it is essential that we reach those most impacted,” said DHHS Deputy Secretary for Health Services E. Benjamin Money, Jr. “We are able to better ensure that we engage American Indian, African American and Latinx populations, as well as those without internet access, to build confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.”