Top Democrat to leave NC legislature, as Gov. Cooper appoints him to Court of Appeals

Darren Jackson, the Knightdale lawyer who has been the top Democrat in the N.C. House of Representatives for the past several years, is moving to a different branch of government.

Jackson will resign his seat at the legislature and has been appointed to the North Carolina Court of Appeals, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

Cooper will appoint Jackson to fill the empty seat vacated by Phil Berger Jr., the son of Republican Senate leader Phil Berger Sr. The younger Berger won a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court in November’s elections.

“Darren Jackson has spent his legal career fighting for a more fair and just North Carolina,” Cooper said in a press release announcing the news. “His decades of experience as a lawyer and elected public servant have prepared him for the bench, and I’m grateful for his willingness to continue serving our state with honor.”

