North Carolina COVID hospitalizations hit record high for fourth straight day

North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a record high Tuesday for a fourth straight day.

There were 3,781 people hospitalized because of COVID-19 Tuesday, up 146 from Monday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported.

About 97% of the state’s hospitals reported.

January’s hospitalization numbers already mark a significant increase since last month.

A month ago, 2,205 people were hospitalized.

“Our hospitalization numbers are alarming,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a Monday tweet. “We must protect hospital capacity so anyone who gets sick for any reason can get the care they need. It’s up to all of us to prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed.”

The state reported 5,285 more COVID-19 cases and 55 more deaths on Tuesday.

The 9,527 new cases reported Friday marked the state’s latest record of new cases.

At least 575,396 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,996 have died,

COVID-19 testing rose to nearly 7.2 million tests, the state reported.

The rate of positive results reported Sunday, the latest day for which data was available, was 16.2%, much higher than the 5% health officials have said is the state’s goal.

The number of people who received the first dose of the vaccinated rose to 106,799 up from 63,571 on Dec. 28.