Harris Teeter debuts service fees, subscription incentives for pick-up and delivery plans

Harris Teeter will begin charging service fees and is adding incentives to its subscription plan for pickup and delivery orders.

The Matthews-based grocer said on its website Thursday it is offering the service for its ExpressLane Online Shopping for pickup and delivery orders.

Harris Teeter also has a new fee structure for pickup and delivery orders based on the total amount of purchases. The minimum order is $25.

The fee starts at $4.95 for orders up to $49.99, $2.95 for orders $50 to $99.99, and there is no fee for orders over $100.

On Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., service fees are waived for shoppers age 60 and older, according to the company.

Harris Teeter previously charged a $4.95 fee on every order without a subscription and there were no incentives for a subscription, company spokeswoman Danna Robinson said.

There are two subscription services available.

An annual ExpressLane subscription costs $99.95. It includes double fuel points, 5% off Harris Teeter brand items, no minimum order fee, $4.95 delivery fee and other discounts.

A monthly ExpressLane subscription costs $16.95 and includes double fuel points, 5% off Harris Teeter brand items and no minimum order fee.

Harris Teeter is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

Kroger began testing its annual subscription program, Delivery Savings Pass, in the fall, according to industry publication Grocery Dive.

Other grocery services

Other companies, including Walmart, also have recently started membership incentive programs.

Last year, the retail giant began its membership program that includes free unlimited deliveries of groceries with a minimum order of $35, according to the company. That program also includes same-day delivery services, fuel savings and other incentives.

Walmart+ costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 15-day free trial period. The concept is similar to Amazon’s Prime service, which includes Whole Foods markets.

Other Charlotte area grocery stores use third-party companies that offer subscriptions and charge fees for personal shopping services for delivery and pickup orders. Food Lion, Publix, Aldi, Fresh Market and Earth Fare, for example, use Instacart, and Target and Lidl use Shipt.

And a new Charlotte-area grocery store, Farmstead, is offering delivery services with no fees and no membership. The California-based grocer is an online-only store. It opened in west Charlotte in November and serves a 50-mile radius, the Observer previously reported.