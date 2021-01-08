North Carolina

Retiree moves to North Carolina and hits the jackpot. ‘It certainly is a nice welcome’

A retired woman won big in the North Carolina lottery, officials say.
A retiree who just moved to North Carolina scored a big jackpot win.

“It certainly is a nice welcome,” Sandra Benotti, a Massachusetts transplant, told the NC Education Lottery.

Benotti is celebrating a $200,000 prize after she decided to play a Carolina Panthers-themed game in her new home state, officials say.

Officials say Benotti tried her luck during a visit to the Doodles gas station on Oak Island, about 35 miles south of Wilmington. It turns out, her $5 scratch-off ticket was worth much more.

“I still can’t believe it,” Benotti told the NC Education Lottery after getting the windfall. “To me, this is phenomenal. I never thought this would happen.”

Benotti lives in Brunswick County and kept $141,501 after taxes, officials say. She and her husband already have ideas for spending the winnings.

“She said they planned to use the prize money to buy a new SUV and, when the COVID-19 virus allows, take a long-awaited trip to Italy, the home of her husband’s ancestors,” the NC Education Lottery said in its news release.

