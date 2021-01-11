New daily COVID cases fall after days of record-setting highs

North Carolina reported 5,936 new COVID-19 cases Monday, after three straight days of daily increases topping 10,000. It was the lowest one-day increase since last Tuesday.

The state saw case increases of 10,398, 10,028 and 11,581 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations increased slightly to 3,843 from Sunday’s total of 3,774. But it’s over 100 below last week’s peak of 3,964 on Wednesday.

Early last week, experts predicted those surges due to a Christmas bump after many people gathered for the holidays, The N&O reported.

North Carolina cases and hospitalizations have trended upward over the past month though. Monday’s seven-day average for new cases is 8,430. A month ago that number was 5,870.

Hospitalizations at that time were 2,514.

The percentage of tests returned positive on Saturday was 13.9%. The seven-day average decreased to 14.7% after being at 15% and above for five straight days.

It’s still well above the 5% or lower rate desired by state officials.

As of Monday, 7,578 people in North Carolina have died due to the virus. That’s an increase of 11 from Sunday, but the seven-day average for daily new deaths is 91 as DHHS reported 142 deaths on Sunday. Thursday and Friday saw 137 and 115 deaths respectively.

Available intensive care unit beds increased to 388 from the 368 reported on Sunday. Available inpatient beds increased to 5,200 from 5,056.

Available beds have decreased overall though since the New Year when available ICU beds were at 424 and available inpatient beds were at 5,476.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.