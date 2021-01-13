North Carolina

NC reports over 100 daily COVID deaths for the fourth time in a week

In the past day, 107 North Carolinians have died from COVID-19, and an average of 96 people have died per day over the last week.

It’s the highest seven-day average of the pandemic, according to an analysis by The News & Observer of data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

A week ago the average was 50, and a month ago it was 40.

Last week, the state reported 137 deaths on Wednesday and 115 on Thursday. Sunday saw the highest death count of the pandemic at 142.

As of Wednesday, 7,745 people have died due to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in North Carolina.

The increase in reported deaths comes after a record spike in cases just a few days ago. Last week saw three consecutive days of over 10,000 new cases reported: Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

DHHS reported 5,098 new cases on Wednesday. The seven-day average for daily new cases sits at 8,389.

Hospitalizations increased to 3,951, the second highest of the pandemic.

There were just over 2,000 people in the hospital statewide at the beginning of December.

Case and hospitalization data from DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check later for updates.

