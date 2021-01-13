UNC-CH reports cluster of COVID cases among students who stayed in dorm over break

UNC-Chapel Hill reported a cluster of COVID-19 cases among students Wednesday.

Though Wednesday is the first day of move-in for the spring semester, the cases involved students who stayed on campus over the winter break. Move-in day is continuing as planned.

The cases were found through surveillance testing of students who have been living at Carmichael Residence Hall over the break.

More than a thousand students stayed on campus throughout the fall semester, including athletes, international students and those facing financial hardships. Hundreds also stayed over winter break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases in close proximity, such as in a single residential hall.

The individuals in this cluster have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring at a different residence hall set aside for quarantine and isolation. Their close contacts have also been tested and moved into quarantine.

The university is working with the Orange County Health Department to identify other people who could’ve been exposed to the virus.

UNC delayed the start of undergraduate in-person classes for three weeks because of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising across the state. The university stayed on schedule for move-in, but students will start their courses online on Jan. 19.

UNC Charlotte and Appalachian State University also pushed back in-person classes as the pandemic is worsening. And UNC System schools are requiring students to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus.

All students living on UNC’s campus — and most others — have to submit negative COVID-19 test results to the university before returning to campus and are tested again once they arrive for move-in. They will also be tested weekly throughout the semester.

Despite the more robust testing protocols and delayed start, some students and faculty still worry about coronavirus cases spreading on and off campus.

The university has notified students set to move into the Carmichael dorm in case they want to adjust their plans.