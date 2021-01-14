North Carolina

Mom was ‘feeling lucky’ — and bought a lottery ticket that hit the jackpot in NC

A Fayetteville woman hit the jackpot in a North Carolina lottery game, officials say.
A Fayetteville woman hit the jackpot in a North Carolina lottery game, officials say. N.C. Education Lottery

A mom with plans to go back to school is getting a boost from a lottery win in North Carolina.

Brittney James is one step closer to pursuing a career in dental hygiene after learning her lottery ticket was worth $147,107, the N.C. Education Lottery said Thursday in a news release.

“It means a lot for me and my kids,” James told officials. “I’ve kind of been struggling for a while and this is just perfect timing.”

James scored the big prize after a trip to Lucky Seven, a convenience store on Raeford Road in Fayetteville. That’s where she decided to spend $2 on a ticket for the Jackpot 7s Fast Play game, according to the lottery.

“I always play that game and I was just feeling lucky that morning,” James told officials.

It turns out, her instinct paid off. James’ ticket beat 1-in-240,000 odds to win one-fifth of that day’s rolling jackpot prize, the N.C. Education Lottery said in its news release.

After taxes, officials said James took home $104,079 of the jackpot.

“It’s a good way to kick off 2021,” said James, who is from Cumberland County.

It’s not the first time a windfall has helped someone planning to pursue an education.

In December, lottery officials said a Raleigh woman could fulfill her dream of going to school for interior design after winning a $4 million prize.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

When gambling is more than a game

Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service