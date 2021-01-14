Mom was ‘feeling lucky’ — and bought a lottery ticket that hit the jackpot in NC

A Fayetteville woman hit the jackpot in a North Carolina lottery game, officials say. N.C. Education Lottery

A mom with plans to go back to school is getting a boost from a lottery win in North Carolina.

Brittney James is one step closer to pursuing a career in dental hygiene after learning her lottery ticket was worth $147,107, the N.C. Education Lottery said Thursday in a news release.

“It means a lot for me and my kids,” James told officials. “I’ve kind of been struggling for a while and this is just perfect timing.”

James scored the big prize after a trip to Lucky Seven, a convenience store on Raeford Road in Fayetteville. That’s where she decided to spend $2 on a ticket for the Jackpot 7s Fast Play game, according to the lottery.

“I always play that game and I was just feeling lucky that morning,” James told officials.

It turns out, her instinct paid off. James’ ticket beat 1-in-240,000 odds to win one-fifth of that day’s rolling jackpot prize, the N.C. Education Lottery said in its news release.

After taxes, officials said James took home $104,079 of the jackpot.

“It’s a good way to kick off 2021,” said James, who is from Cumberland County.

It’s not the first time a windfall has helped someone planning to pursue an education.

In December, lottery officials said a Raleigh woman could fulfill her dream of going to school for interior design after winning a $4 million prize.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.