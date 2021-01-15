NC reports 100-plus daily COVID deaths for the fifth time this month

North Carolina reported 108 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, the fifth time since Jan. 7 that the state has reported a daily increase in deaths of 100 or more.

On Jan. 7, 8 and 10, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 137, 115 and 142 deaths respectively.

On Wednesday, the state reported 107 deaths.

Over the last week, the state has reported an average of 86 deaths per day.

At the turn of the new year, that average was 50. A month ago it was 39.

As of Friday, 7,933 North Carolinians have died over the entire pandemic.

DHHS reported 8,914 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. It’s the seventh highest daily increase of the pandemic. Over the last week, DHHS has reported an average of over 8,100 new cases per day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 3,916, down from 3,990 on Thursday.

But it’s still the sixth highest of the pandemic, and overall trend of hospitalizations has increase over the last month.

A month ago hospitalizations were at 2,735.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This story will be updated. Please return for a fuller report.