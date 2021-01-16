Snow showers, gusty winds expected in parts of Charlotte region. Here’s the latest.

Snow showers and gusty winds are expected in parts of the Charlotte region on Saturday, while several inches of snow could fall in parts of the N.C. mountains, National Weather Service meteorologists said.

One to 3 inches of snow could fall in parts of the mountains higher than 3,500 feet, according to a winter weather advisory bulletin at 3:43 a.m. Saturday.

“This snow will create slick roadways and potentially hazardous driving conditions,” NWS meteorologists warned.

In a tweet, NWS forecast “gusty winds are likely Saturday evening as well.”

Snow showers could develop in parts of the N.C. Piedmont and Foothills, according to the bulletin.

The Charlotte metro area has only a “slight chance” of snow showers before 11 a.m. and a similarly slight chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to the latest NWS forecast at 10 a.m. Saturday. The chance stands at a near negligible 20%, according to the NWS.

The Queen City could see wind gusts of up to 24 mph, NWS forecasters said.

And for Charlotte, the greater threat from the system could come in the form of low temperatures at or below freezing over the next few days.

“A cold front has moved through and the cooler temperatures will be felt all day,” WBTV meteorologist Leigh Brock shared Saturday morning.

A low of 29 degrees is forecast for late Saturday-early Sunday in Charlotte, 32 degrees late Sunday-early Monday and 28 late Monday-early Tuesday.

Keep the winter coats handy during the day as well, as a high of only 45 is forecast in Charlotte on Saturday under partly sunny skies.

Highs are expected to inch up to 47 on Sunday and 48 on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, according to the NWS. Skies should remain partly to mostly sunny throughout the weekend, NWS meteorologists said.