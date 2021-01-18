North Carolina

Body found in trunk of car pulled over for speeding, North Carolina police say

A body was found in a car pulled over for speeding in North Carolina, police say.
A body was found in a car pulled over for speeding in North Carolina, police say.

A body was found in the trunk of a car stopped for speeding in North Carolina early Monday, police say.

An officer with the Roanoke Rapids police department pulled the car over around 1 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The traffic stop led to the discovery of the body, which had “apparent gunshot wounds,” the sheriff’s office says.

Roanoke Rapids detectives were called to investigate and determined the man, identified as 23-year-old Trevon Quantavius Fields, had been killed outside of city limits, according to the post.

Detectives with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office began investigating along with Roanoke Rapids officers.

The four men in the car at the time of the traffic stop — Ralik Robinson, Trevathann Myquan Shearin, Shantron Avondre Person and Deluntae Jaequon Squire — have been arrested in connection with Fields’ death, the sheriff’s office says.

They are being held in the Halifax County Detention Center “with a January 20, 2021 court date pending.”

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge is a reporter covering real-time news in North and South Carolina. She has a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
  Comments  

North Carolina

Teen bicyclist dead after collision with car

January 18, 2021 4:25 PM

North Carolina

Four charged with murder after body found in trunk

January 18, 2021 3:38 PM

North Carolina

Three dead, fourth hospitalized, in apparent domestic case

January 18, 2021 2:36 PM

North Carolina

Fisherman saved from sunken vessel off North Carolina coast

January 18, 2021 12:54 PM

News

NC restaurant workers battle worries amid COVID restrictions

January 18, 2021 12:02 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service