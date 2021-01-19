NC reports nearly 10,000 new COVID cases over last two days

North Carolina reported 9,860 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days on Tuesday.

The state did not report numbers Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Monday saw 5,802 newly confirmed cases, and Tuesday saw 4,058, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations over the last two days increased to 3,881. On Sunday, there were 3,862.

Since the new year, hospitalizations have increased by 400.

On Sunday, the latest day for which data was available, 11.8% of reported COVID-19 tests returned positive. Over the last week before Sunday, an average of 11.4% of tests per day returned positive.

That’s more than double the 5% or lower that state health officials want, though the average has been decreasing steadily since it hit 15.1% two weeks ago.

Since Sunday, 53 more North Carolinians have died due to the virus. As of Tuesday, 8,139 people have died in North Carolina. So far, in January alone, 1,319 have died.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

ICU and hospital capacity

Available intensive care unit beds increased to 395 from the 376 reported Sunday. About 84% of ICU beds in North Carolina are in use.

Available inpatient beds are now at 5,041, a slight increase from the 5,023 reported Sunday. Out of all inpatient beds across the state, 76% are in use.

These rates have stayed stable over the last few weeks.