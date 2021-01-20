After Pero and Publix, a third company recalls butternut squash on listeria worries

The possibility of listeria contamination caused Lancaster Foods to follow Pero Family Farms and Publix in recalling several processed butternut squash products.

While the previous recalls traced back to butternut squash supplier Race West, Lancaster’s company-written, FDA-posted recall notice merely said Lancaster had “temporarily halted production of these items as the FDA and the company investigate the source of the issue.”

Lancaster, based in Jessup, Maryland, close to midway between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., distributed its items to North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont in addition to Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Some of the products were sold under Lancaster’s brand and some under retail store brands Lancaster supplied.

▪ 16-ounce Lancaster Foods Autumn Medley, UPC No. 8 13055 01115 6; expiration dates 01/05/21, 01/07/21, and 01/09/21.

▪ 12-ounce Lancaster Foods Butternut Squash Noodles, UPC No. 8 13055 01749 3; expiration date 01/10/21.

▪ 12-ounce Lancaster Foods Butternut Squash Noodles, UPC No. 8 13055 01864 3; expiration dates 01/05/21, 01/08/21, 01/10/21, 01/11/21, 01/12/21, 01/15/21, and 01/17/21.

Lancaster Foods Spiralized Butternut Squash FDA

▪ 12-ounce store brand Butternut Squash Noodles, UPC No. 6 88267 17259 5; expiration dates 01/08/21, 01/10/21, 01/12/21, 01/13/21, 01/14/21, 01/15/21, and 01/17/21.

▪ 21-ounce Lancaster Foods Butternut Squash Planks, UPC No. 8 13055 01272 6; expiration dates of 01/02/21, 01/08/21, 01/12/21, 01/15/21, and 01/17/21.

Lancaster Foods Butternut Squash Planks FDA

▪ 20-ounce Lancaster Foods Squash Noodle Medley, UPC No. 8 13055 01836 0; expiration dates of 01/05/21, 01/08/21, 01/13/21, 01/14/21, and 01/16/21.

▪ 20-ounce store brand Squash Noodle Medley, UPC No. 6 88267 18585 4; expiration dates of 01/03/21, 01/08/21, 01/11/21, 01/17/21, 01/18/21, and 01/19/21.

▪ 2.5-pound Lancaster Foods Butternut Squash Chunks, UPC No. 8 13055 01596 3; expiration dates of 01/04/21, 01/12/21, 01/15/21, and 01/18/21.

▪ 20-ounce Lancaster Foods Butternut Squash Chunks, UPC No. 8 13055 01150 7; expiration dates of 01/05/21, 01/08/21, 01/09/21, 01/13/21, and 01/16/21.

▪ 24-ounce Lancaster Foods Butternut Squash Chunks, UPC No. 8 13055 01300 6; expiration dates of 01/12/21, 01/13/21, 01/15/21.

▪ 12-ounce Lancaster Foods Butternut Squash Chunks, UPC No. 8 13055 01391 4; with the expiration dates of 01/04/21, 01/05/21, 01/07/21, 01/11/21, 01/12/21, 01/15/21, 01/17/21, and 01/20/21.

Lancaster Foods Mixed Squash FDA

▪ 15-ounce Lancaster Foods Veggie Rice Blend, UPC No. 8 13055 01014 2; expiration dates of 01/07/21 and 01/09/21. The package is a stand-up steam pouch.

Lancaster Foods Veggie Rice Blend FDA

Customers with these products should toss them or return them to the store for a full refund. Those with questions can call Lancaster at 410-799-0010, ext. 1530, seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, the CDC says, and kills about 260. The worst consequences usually hit senior citizens, kids under 5 and people with damaged immune systems. It can cause miscarriage and stillbirths in pregnant women. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headaches, confusion and poor balance.