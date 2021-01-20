NC COVID cases increase by over 6,000 as hospitalizations drop by 141

North Carolina reported another 6,415 COVID-19 cases Wednesday as overall numbers continue to trend down over the last week.

Over the last seven days, the state Department of Health and Human Services has reported an average of 7,120 new cases per day. A week ago that daily average was 8,389.

Hospitalizations decreased to 3,740. On Tuesday, they were at 3,881. A week ago, DHHS reported 3,982 hospitalizations.

A month ago though, they were at 2,783.

Among the coronavirus tests reported Monday, the latest day with data available, 11.8% returned positive. Over the last week before Monday, an average of 11.2% of tests returned positive per day.

That’s more than double the 5% or lower that state health officials want, but it’s been decreasing since DHHS reported a positivity rate of 17.1% on Jan. 4, the highest of the pandemic.

DHHS reported an additional 61 deaths. As of Wednesday, 8,200 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

ICU and hospital capacity

Available intensive care unit beds decreased to 363, DHHS reported Wednesday. That was down from the 395 reported Tuesday but still up from the 328 reported Jan. 8.

About 85% of ICU beds statewide are currently in use.

Available inpatient hospital beds decreased to 4,769. At the beginning of the month, 5,476 beds were available. The lowest number of available beds, 4,238, was reported Jan. 8.

Across the state, 77% of inpatient hospital beds are in use.