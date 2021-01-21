Raleigh named one of the best state capitals. What earned it a spot on the list?

A winter skyline view of downtown Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina is home to one of the best state capitals in the nation, a new report finds.

Raleigh ranks No. 3 on a list that weighed safety, costs of living and other factors that make it popular to residents, according to results released Monday from WalletHub.

To come up with the findings, the personal finance website said it studied all 50 state capitals. Using data from the U.S. government and other sources, analysts determined the top places to live.

Raleigh snagged top 10 spots for affordability as well as the quality of health care and educational opportunities.

North Carolina’s capital had lower scores in other categories. Raleigh ranked 11th for quality of life, which is a measure of public safety, air pollution, transportation, take-out restaurants and sports. It also was in 12th place for economic well-being, which examined debt, unemployment, income growth and other factors, results show.

It’s not the first time Raleigh has been recognized on a national level.

Last year, WalletHub gave the city a No. 2 spot on its list of top state capitals. Since then, Raleigh has been named among the happiest and safest cities in the nation, McClatchy News reported.

Overall, the top-ranked city in WalletHub’s latest state capital report was Austin, Texas. Rounding out the top five were Madison, Wisconsin, at No. 2; Lincoln, Nebraska, at No. 4; and Boise, Idaho, at No. 5.