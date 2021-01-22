NC reports over 7,000 new COVID cases and over 100 deaths for second day in a row

North Carolina reported 125 COVID-19 deaths Friday, the second day in a row the state have reported over 100 deaths.

It’s the seventh time the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has reported over 100 deaths in a day.

Since the new year, the state has reported 1,644 deaths due to the virus.

That’s over 19% of the total 8,464 COVID19-related deaths reported in the state since the pandemic began.

DHHS reported 7,436 new cases on Friday. It’s second day in a row that the state has reported over 7,000 new cases after Monday and Tuesday saw case increases under 5,000.

Over the last week, DHHS has reported an average of 6,528 new cases per day. A week ago that average was over 8,100.

Statewide hospitalizations continue to decrease as DHHS reported 3,512 on Friday. On Jan. 14, the state reported a pandemic high of 3,990 hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations have been over 3,000 for a month.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Return later for updates.