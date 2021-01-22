Could there be snow in the Charlotte area soon? Here’s the latest on potential wintry weather.

Charlotte could see snow next week when another wintry weather system is forecast to move into the region, National Weather Service meteorologists said Friday.

A mix of snow and rain could arrive in Charlotte sometime Thursday, according to the latest forecast at 1 p.m. Friday by the NWS office in Greer, S.C.

The wintry system could develop anywhere from the Florida Panhandle to the Carolinas coast, NWS meteorologist Justin Lane told The Charlotte Observer.

Such systems are the most likely to bring snow to the Piedmont, but much uncertainty remains, he said.

“We have rain and snow showers in the forecast, but it’s still way out there, and we don’t have much confidence in what will happen at this point,” Lane said. “But the possibility is there.”

It’s also several days too early to predict the strength of the system and how much snow it could bring, according to the meteorologist.

Charlotte should expect sunny to partly sunny skies until rain is forecast to move into the area after 4 a.m. Monday, according to the NWS forecast. Rain is likely throughout Monday, with a 70% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday should be sunny with high of 63 degrees, which will seem quite balmy after a recent streak of far cooler temperatures.

But temperatures could plummet again on Wednesday, with a high of only 48 degrees forecast.

Thursday’s chance of rain and snow stands at 40%, with an expected high of 50 degrees, meteorologists said.

The average high temperature in winter is 50 degrees in Charlotte, according to the NWS