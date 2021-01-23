North Carolina reports 122 COVID-19 deaths, more than 7,000 new cases

North Carolina reported 122 new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday and over 7,000 new cases, as the state continues to struggle in curbing the spread of the virus.

The state also reported its first case of a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus that has been spreading across the country, The News & Observer reported.

Saturday’s death total marks the third day in a row, and the eighth time in the pandemic, that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has reported over 100 deaths from the virus in a single day.

In January 2021 so far, the state has reported 1,766 total deaths from the coronavirus — more than 20% of the state’s total 8,586 COVID-related deaths.

DHHS reported 7,181 total new cases Saturday — the state’s third day in a row of over 7,000 cases.

The state also reported 3,416 hospitalizations due to the virus, down from a high of 3,990 hospitalizations earlier this month.

As of Saturday, 10.9% of COVID-19 tests were returning positive. That’s slightly more than double the 5% or lower target that state officials have said is needed to control the spread of the virus.

With Saturday’s added cases, the state’s total for the pandemic grew to 712,716.

Vaccine distribution continues

Distribution of N.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine supply is underway across the state, as health officials continue to encourage those eligible to get vaccinated.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said Friday that 625,000 people across the state had received the vaccine. Currently, only health care workers and people aged 65 or older are eligible.

Two doses of the vaccine, taken about a month apart, are required for the vaccine to be fully effective.

At a press conference Thursday, DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said that the state’s current goal was to “make sure we are using up all of the vaccine that is given to the state before the next shipment comes so we can demonstrate to the federal government that we are using our vaccine.”

According to Cohen, the state receives roughly 120,000 doses of the vaccine every week.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety received its first batch of the vaccine on Wednesday and began distributing it to eligible staff and prisoners. Inmates in the state prison system have been among those hardest hit by the virus.