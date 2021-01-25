DA rules on NC deputies who fatally shot man on North Carolina Zoo land

Randolph County deputies who fatally shot a man on property of the North Carolina Zoo last year will not face criminal charges, the district attorney announced Monday.

Deputies fatally shot Troy Chase Caster Jan. 7, 2020, as he fled Rowan County into Randolph County, a release from the Randolph County District Attorney’s Office stated.

District Attorney Andrew Gregson said the deputies faced “an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to themselves or another deputy,” the release stated.

He determined the use of deadly force was justified based on a report from N.C. State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent M. Johnson.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was also pursuing Caster, who was wanted on violent crime charges in Rowan County, the release stated.

During the chase, Caster fired shots from a handgun. The chase ended on N.C. Zoo property after deputies shot Caster multiple times. He did not survive.