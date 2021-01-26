NC COVID hospitalizations rise by over 80 after falling for six straight days

North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 81 on Tuesday, marking the first time in a week that number failed to decrease.

The state now has 3,368 people in the hospital because of the virus, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Overall, that number has steadily decreased from the pandemic high of 3,990 reported on Jan. 14. A month ago, hospitalizations were at 3,059.

DHHS reported 3,978 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest daily increase since Dec. 29.

Over the last week, an average of 6,132 new cases have been reported each day. Just over a week ago, that average was over 7,000.

Among the tests reported on Sunday, the latest day with data available, 13.3% returned positive. It’s the first time since Jan. 11 that the rate has been over 13%.

That’s almost triple the 5% or lower that state health officials want.

DHHS reported an additional 56 deaths on Tuesday. Over the last week, over 90 deaths have been reported per day.

The state reported over 100 deaths each day from Thursday to Sunday.

As of Tuesday, 8,776 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Return later for updates.