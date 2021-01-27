NC reports over 100 deaths in a day for fifth time in past week

North Carolina reported 139 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the fifth time in the past week that over 100 deaths have been reported in a day.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 139, 125, 122 and 109 daily deaths from Thursday to Sunday respectively.

Over the last week, DHHS has reported 102 deaths per day, the first time that average has surpassed 100 since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, 8,915 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

Of those deaths, 2,095 have been reported in January. That’s over 23% of total deaths reported in the pandemic in North Carolina.

DHHS reported 5,587 new cases on Wednesday.

Statewide hospitalizations decrased to 3,305. On Monday, there were 3,368 hospitalizations.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

