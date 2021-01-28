Light snow spares Triangle roads, brings needed distraction

Snow falls in downtown Raleigh, N.C. early Thursday morning, January 28, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

A light snow dusted the Triangle Thursday, mostly sparing roads but providing a picturesque distraction as the pandemic drags on.

Parts of Durham reported more than an inch as the sun rose, while downtown Raleigh settled for a lighting coating over the trees and grass and only a light slush on the roads.

A winter storm warning had been issued for Person, Granville and other counties north of the Triangle. The National Weather Service reports up to 3 or 4 inches could fall nearer the Virginia border.

But ABC 11 meteorologist Dan “Big Weather” Shwenneker said precipitation will start moving past the region starting at 5 a.m. Fat flakes continued to fall in the pre-dawn hours, but they mostly vanished into puddles.