NC COVID deaths pass 9,000 as second case of new variant detected in state

North Carolina reported 131 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, pushing the state’s death toll past 9,000 since the pandemic began in March.

As of Thursday, 9,046 North Carolinians have died since March when the first coronavirus case was reported in the state. In January alone, the state Department of Health and Human Services has reported 2,298 deaths — over a fourth of all statewide COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday is the sixth time in the past eight days and the 11th time this month that the state has reported over 100 deaths in their daily update.

Meanwhile, a second case of a new contagious variant of the coronavirus, first found in the United Kingdom, was reported in Guilford County on Thursday, according to the county health department.

The first case of the variant, known as B.1.1.7, was reported in Mecklenburg County on Saturday, The News & Observer reported.

DHHS reported 6,490 new cases on Thursday, an increase of 903 from Wednesday’s new case count.

Hospitalizations are at 3,238, January’s lowest daily total.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Return later for updates.