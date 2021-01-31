North Carolina

Suspect charged with murder after man found dead in vehicle

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Authorities have charged a North Carolina man with murder in the death of a man who was found after his vehicle hit a tree.

The investigation began Friday afternoon after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a report about an assault and found a man dead inside a wrecked sport utility vehicle.

The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Cedric Kirkland and his death was determined to be a homicide.

Authorities said Sunday that investigators identified and later found a vehicle of interest.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 24-year-old George Winston.

Winston is charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

  Comments  

News

What do Black women in rural NC think of Kamala Harris?

January 31, 2021 12:01 AM

North Carolina

Drug ring investigation nets more pleas, sentencings

January 30, 2021 3:23 PM

South Carolina

Car was speeding before crash into SC pond that killed 5

January 30, 2021 11:01 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service