Three High Point police officers hit by gunfire in standoff early Friday, outlets say

Investigators say the man suspected of shooting remained in the home and had “periodically been letting off some shots,” reported WXII. 
Three High Point police officers were wounded during an early morning standoff Friday — and the accused gunman remains barricaded inside the North Carolina home, media outlets are reporting.

Officials said the three were shot by someone firing a weapon from inside a barricaded home in the 2900 block of West English Road, according to Fox8. The officers were hospitalized with non-life threatening wounds.

High Point officials told WFMY the wounded officers were part of a tactical team that was trying to convince the man to leave the home early Friday morning.

The stand-off began around 11:15 p.m., when officers in the area reported gunfire and spotted an armed man on a porch, the station reported.

Investigators say a man barricaded himself in the home and has “periodically been letting off some shots,” reported WXII.

One of the three wounded officers was hurt seriously enough to possibly require surgery, WXII said.

