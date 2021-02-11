NC House passes bill to require all schools to reopen in-person

The North Carolina House passed a bill Thursday that would require the state’s K-12 public schools to offer in-person instruction.

It would also require an option for special needs students to have in-person, daily learning. The Senate already passed the bill, but because the House changed it, will need to vote once more before it goes to Gov. Roy Cooper, who is likely to veto it.

The House passed the bill 77-44.

Rep. John Bradford of Mecklenburg County argued against several Democrat-proposed amendments during the floor debate Thursday, which all failed. Some extended time or asked to include charter schools.

“I maintain we need to open schools sooner than later,” Bradford said.

Bradford, who said his children go to a charter school, said that charter schools don’t need to be included because parents can “vote with their feet” and go to a traditional public school that is open if they don’t like their charter being closed to in-person.

Rep. Julie von Haefen, a Wake County Democrat, said that fewer than 20 districts are still remote, and that some are already in the process of moving to reopen.

“This bill is absolutely unnecessary and a legislative overstep,” von Haefen said.

Democratic leader Robert Reives urged a “no” vote, even though he said he also wants students back in schools.

“Learning is not being in a house isolated by yourself for months on end. So trust me, we are with you on that,” Reives said to the bill’s supporters.

The Republican-led bill had some Democratic support.

Rep. Graig Meyer, a Hillsborough Democrat, said he voted for the bill “because I want kids in school,” though he didn’t like some parts of it that may not work for all special needs students.

The Senate already passed Senate Bill 37 on Tuesday, 29-15. Republicans all voted for the bill, along with two Democrats — Sen. Kirk deViere of Cumberland County and Sen. Ben Clark, who represents Cumberland and Hoke counties.

Sen. Deanna Ballard, a Watauga County Republican and co-chair of the Senate education committee, said during her chamber’s debate that the learning loss, lack of routine and other problems that go along with remote learning are leaving a generation of anxious and depressed kids.

Where the governor stands

The state’s school systems now can have in-person, daily instruction for elementary school students with minimal social distancing, while middle and high schools are required to be open under Plan B, which includes six feet of social distancing, or Plan C, which is all-remote. Elementary schools can choose between all three plans. Given the space requirements needed for Plan B, most schools open under that plan have a rotation so all students are not at the building at the same time.

All schools are required to enforce a mask mandate for everyone in the building. North Carolina is also under a statewide mask mandate.

Cooper said earlier this month that it’s time for students to be back in the classroom, and urged local school districts to reopen for in-person learning if they were not already. But he stopped short of mandating it.

He made the announcement and sent a letter to schools districts the day after Republicans proposed their reopening bill. He urged what his administration already allows — Plan A for elementaries and Plan B for middle and high schools. Remote-only is also an option for students who need or prefer it.

If the governor vetoes the bill, that doesn’t necessarily mean it ends there. Republicans have majorities, but not the supermajorities needed in each chamber for an override. However, they could have the votes if enough Democrats vote with them.

Vaccines

Cooper announced Wednesday that childcare workers and preK-12 school employees who work in buildings — teachers, principals, custodians, cafeteria workers and other support staff — would get priority once the next vaccination group starts. Group 3 of those who can be vaccinated includes many front-line essential workers, but those school workers will be prioritized and can start being vaccinated on Feb. 24. Then the rest of the Group 3 frontline essential workers can start vaccinations on March 10.

Cooper wasn’t the only one who wanted teachers to be vaccinated sooner.

State Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Forsyth County Republican, said during a House education committee meeting Wednesday morning that he knows there are a lot of emotions around teachers getting vaccinations.

“I will tell you we are working on that, trying to move them up in the queue,” he said, adding that lawmakers were trying to change the distribution plan.

“That’s a very important and emotional issue,” Lambeth said.

The N.C. Association of Educators said in a news release Wednesday that they thanked Cooper for prioritizing school workers’ vaccinations.

NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly said also “shows how unnecessary Senate Bill 37 really is, which would undermine the return to in-person instruction by restricting the decision-making of local school boards and shows a lack of understanding about the necessity of mainstreaming most exceptional children as required by federal law.”

