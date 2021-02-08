Reward doubles in fatal shooting of NC woman as search continues for suspects

Eric Parker and Tangela L. Parker Hickory Police Department

The U.S. Marshals Service on Monday doubled a reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrests of two suspects in the fatal shooting of a woman in Hickory last month.

The Hickory Police Department and federal marshals are searching for Tangela Parker, 49, and Eric Parker, 61, who are both wanted in the Jan. 13 death of 51-year-old Phelifia Michele Marlow.

Both suspects are considered “armed and dangerous,” authorities said.

Police said Marlow was fatally shot in the head inside TCS Designs furniture store on 9th Avenue NE. The shooting happened after a dispute between two employees, Hickory police said.

Tangela Parker, who is wanted for first-degree murder, is described as a white woman, about 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs about 240 pounds, according to U.S. marshals. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Eric Parker, who is wanted for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds, according to U.S. marshals. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information reference the location of Tangela Parker or Eric Parker is asked to contact Hickory police at 828-328-5551.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.