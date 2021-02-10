NC teachers and educators will be eligible for COVID vaccine this month, governor says

Teachers, childcare center employees and school support staff will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 24, Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday.

“Essential workers are just that, essential,” Cooper said. “They have worked throughout this pandemic and we know that educators can continue to work safely even before the vaccine is administered, as long as schools follow health guidance.”

Other frontline workers in North Carolina’s Group 3 will be eligible for the vaccine on March 10, Cooper said. That is a broad category that includes everyone who physically has to go to work. In addition to teachers, the third group includes first responders, farm workers, restaurant employees and grocery store workers, among other categories.

The announcement came a day after the governor said the state would decide this week about when the next group of North Carolinians — front-line essential workers, which includes teachers — could sign up to be vaccinated.

Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, have repeatedly said that vaccine supply in the state is low, as it is across the country. Wednesday, DHHS reported that more than 1.1 million people in the state have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 370,000 have taken both doses.

The first people to be vaccinated, starting in December, were front-line health-care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. The second phase of vaccinations has been going to adults age 65 and older.

Cooper said Tuesday that officials want to make sure they are reaching out successfully to vaccinate Black and Latinx residents, who are being vaccinated at a lower percentage rate compared to their share of the state’s population.

State Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Forsyth County Republican, said during a House education committee meeting Wednesday morning that he knows there are a lot of emotions around teachers getting vaccinations.

“I will tell you we are working on that, trying to move them up in the queue,” he said, adding that lawmakers are trying very hard to change the distribution plan.

“That’s a very important and emotional issue,” Lambeth said.

State officials have said vaccinating people 65 and older has continued to be a priority, and especially those from marginalized communities, because 83% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have come from people that age.

The push to vaccinate teachers comes as a bill works its way through the General Assembly that would require all K-12 public schools to offer an in-person learning option. Cooper has stopped short of making it a requirement to reopen schools that have been remote-only. Instead, he has strongly urged local school districts to open under the state’s current recommended plan of Plan A for elementary schools and Plan B for middle and high schools. Plan A has minimal social distancing, while Plan B requires six feet of social distancing. All schools, and the state, are under a mask mandate.

Also on Wednesday, the governor signed the first COVID-19 relief bill of 2021, which included $1.6 billion for schools reopening as well as funding for vaccine distribution, broadband internet expansion and an application deadline extension for checks most parents received in 2020.