First identified case of COVID variant from South Africa detected in NC

A kind of COVID-19 that has mutated to likely become more contagious has been found in North Carolina, the state health department said Thursday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said the case is the first time the B.1.351 variant of COVID-19, which was first identified in South Africa in October, has been detected in the state.

The sample came from an adult in the central part of the state, according to DHHS. The person had not traveled recently.

B.1.351 has also been found in Maryland, South Carolina and Virginia, according to DHHS. There had been nine reported cases of the variant in the United States as of Tuesday.

“While we anticipated the arrival the B.1.351 variant in NC, it’s a reminder that the fight against COVID-19 is not over,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, the DHHS secretary, said.

Cohen reiterated a message she has sounded in press conferences in recent weeks: With the virus mutating into several strains that appear more infectious, following public health measures such as wearing a mask and respecting physical distance takes on increased importance.