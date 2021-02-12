New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to fall in NC

North Carolina reported 4,128 new COVID-19 cases on Friday resulting in an average of 3,892 new cases over the last week, the lowest weekly average since Dec. 3.

Statewide hospitalizations are now at 2,151, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

It’s the third straight day that hospitalizations have fallen and the fewest reported since Dec. 3.

DHHS added 82 deaths to the state’s coronavirus death toll on Friday, bringing the total over the pandemic to 10,376.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. According to the most recent DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 4 when 109 people died. That number has changed several times in the past week.

Since the new year, 2,801 North Carolinians have died due to the virus, according to the most recent data from DHHS. Dates of deaths are missing for eight deaths, as of Friday.

Among the tests reported on Wednesday, the latest day with data available, 6.5% returned positive, an increase from the 6.2% reported Tuesday. Overall, the state has seen a gradual decrease ince the pandemic high of 17.1% reported on Jan. 4.

State health officials have said that they want the rate at 5% or lower. The last time that North Carolina met this standard was Sept. 24.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Thursday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 814,594 (+4,128)

Deaths: 10,376 (+82)

Tests: 9,509,541 (+61,922)

People hospitalized: 2,151 (-34)

Available ICU beds: 479 (+30)

Available inpatient beds: 4,919 (+54)

Patients on ventilators: 1,124 (-2)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

This is a breaking news story. Return later for updates.