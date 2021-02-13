Ice storm leaves thousands without power in mid-Atlantic

Ice and freezing rain from a winter storm moving through the mid-Atlantic region knocked down trees and power lines and left tens of thousands of people without power Saturday.

Dominion Energy reported some 130,000 customers in Virginia without power Saturday afternoon.

The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported more than 8,200 customer outages, while officials in Petersburg said several roads were closed because of downed trees and power lines.

North Carolina authorities reported more than 176,000 utility customers without power, mostly in the central part of the state.

In Maryland, a COVID vaccination event at Six Flags America in Prince Georges County closed early because of the weather.

Vehicle travel was treacherous in many areas throughout the region, and authorities advised residents to avoid travel if possible.

The National Weather Service said an ice storm warning for portions of central and southern Maryland and central and northern Virginia and the District of Columbia would remain in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday.