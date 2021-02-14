North Carolina reports fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations since November

North Carolina reported over 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, as the state’s hospitalizations trended down for the fifth day in a row.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped from 2,101 on Saturday to 1,989, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s the lowest number of hospitalizations the state has seen since November. Hospital data reported by DHHS is based on information from 95% of hospitals statewide.

As of Friday, 6.5% of tests in the state were returning positive. That’s higher than the 5% target set by state health officials.

The state also reported that 10,491 people have died since the start of the pandemic — an increase of 38 from the day before, though deaths do not necessarily occur on the day reported. The state updates its death totals as it receives information. The deadliest day of the pandemic so far was Jan. 4, with 112 deaths occurring on that day, according to the most recent data.

Here are other COVID-19 statistics released Sunday, including changes from the day before:

Total cases: 821,894 (+3,170)

Deaths: 10,491 (+38)

Tests: 9,623,364 (+50,356)





Hospitalizations: 1,989 (-112)

Available ICU beds: 528 (+52)

Available inpatient beds: 5,727 (+686)

Patients on ventilators: 1,033 (-74)

Vaccine statistics reported Friday:

First doses arrived: 1,112,375

First doses administered: 1,073,131 (96%)

Second doses arrived: 603,550

Second doses administered: 408,452 (68%)

Across the state, a total of 1,631,488 doses have been administered.